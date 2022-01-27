Taiwan receives support at WHO executive board meeting

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Multiple countries have spoken up recently about participation for Taiwan in the World Health Organization (WHO) during that body's 150th executive board meeting, which lasts from Jan. 24-29.

Paraguayan Health Minister Julio Borba said Monday (Jan. 24) that discussions should include Taiwan. Because its pandemic response has achieved remarkable results, if other nations can learn from Taiwan’s experience, it would be of great help in the fight against the virus, CNA cited him as saying.

Christine Berling, head of International and European Affairs under the French health ministry, said Wednesday the world “needs a strong WHO.” To achieve this, the global community must be ambitious and overcome the challenges brought by the pandemic.

Berling added that the WHO needs to be transparent and inclusive and provide the necessary information to assist the international community in preventing, preparing for, and responding to health crises, leaving no part of the world behind, per CNA.

Additionally, Virginia Herzig, director of Risk Management Coordination at Guatemala’s health ministry, thanked Taiwan for its “invaluable” assistance and contributions during the pandemic. She highlighted the importance of WHO participation for the country to avoid leaving anyone behind.

Taiwan has not been invited to attend the World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the WHO, in five years.