Wambach, Rogers, Jones on US Soccer inclusion panel

By Associated Press
2022/01/27 06:39
CHICAGO (AP) — Former players Abby Wambach, Robbie Rogers and Cobi Jones were appointed Wednesday to a seven-person advisory council on inclusion by the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Titled Game Changers United, a council on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, the group also includes former Coca-Cola Co. vice president Ricardo Fort, Jay Vickers of the UNLV Sports & Research Initiative, Terri Cooper of Deloitte Consulting and Aimee Hoyt of Illumina.

Wambach, the 2012 FIFA World Player of the Year and a six-time USSF Player of the Year, is gay. Rogers, who made 18 international appearances from 2009-11, in 2013 became the first openly gay man to play in a major North American league.

Jones made a record 164 appearances for the U.S. men’s team from 1992 to 2004.

The USSF said the council is tasked with assisting the governing body “to break down barriers and create a place where every individual is welcomed, respected, and valued.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-27 08:12 GMT+08:00

