Canadian man gets 6 months for groping flight attendant

By Associated Press
2022/01/27 06:50
MIAMI (AP) — A Canadian man has been sentenced to six months in U.S. federal prison for groping an American Airlines flight attendant.

Enio Socorro Zayas, 50, was sentenced Monday in Miami federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to assault in October.

According to a criminal complaint, Zayas was traveling on an American Airlines flight from Cancun, Mexico, to Miami International Airport in August when a flight attendant serving refreshments left snacks on Zayas’ lap because she believed he was asleep. Zayas then reached around his side, intentionally grabbed the woman on the back of the leg and moved his hand up to her buttocks, all without the flight attendant’s consent, investigators said.

After arriving in Miami, the flight attendant reported her encounter with Zayas, and several passengers corroborated her story, officials said.

