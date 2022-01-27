Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Argentina coach Scaloni to miss WCup qualifier due to virus

By Associated Press
2022/01/27 06:02
Argentina coach Scaloni to miss WCup qualifier due to virus

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni will not travel for Thursday's World Cup qualifying match against Chile after testing positive for COVID-19.

Scaloni told a news conference Wednesday that his assistants Walter Samuel and Roberto Ayala will be in charge for the match. Argentina has already secured a spot at the tournament in Qatar, while Chile is still in contention.

“I am well, recovered. But the PCR remains positive," Scaloni said.

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi will also be absent as he continues to recover from the virus. Paulo Dybala is expected to be his replacement in the team's starting lineup.

“I talked to (Messi) after he tested positive for COVID. It affected him a lot, he had the roughest variant," Scaloni said. “It is important that he recovers, feels fit because there will be important moments ahead.”

The virus has also affected Chile, with defenders Mauricio Isla and Francisco Sierralta and winger Jean Meneses out.

Brazil and Argentina have both qualified for the World Cup, with two more automatic spots up for grabs in South American qualifying. The fifth-place team advances to a playoff against an Asian opponent. Only last-place Venezuela, with seven points, is out of contention.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-27 07:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
American man pays heavy fine for flouting quarantine rules before being allowed to exit Taiwan
"