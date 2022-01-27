Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/27 04:37
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.75 to $87.35 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.76 to $89.96 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 6 cents to $2.52 a gallon. February heating oil rose 7 cents to $2.74 a gallon. February natural gas rose 23 cents to $4.28 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $22.80 to $1,829.70 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 9 cents to $23.81 an ounce and March copper rose 7 cents to $4.52 a pound.

The dollar rose to 114.55 Japanese yen from 113.92 yen. The euro fell to $1.1254 from $1.1303.

Updated : 2022-01-27 06:22 GMT+08:00

