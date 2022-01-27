Alexa
By Associated Press
2022/01/27 04:18
Last-place Saint-Etienne gets a boost with 1-0 win at Angers

PARIS (AP) — Saint-Etienne won 1-0 at Angers on Wednesday for a badly needed victory but stayed in last place in the French league.

Les Verts have won a record 10 French titles — one more than current league leader Paris Saint-Germain and 1993 Champions League winner Marseille — but this was only their third win of the season.

It came courtesy of an own goal from defender Batista Mendy.

After 22 of 38 rounds, Saint-Etienne is two points behind 19th-place Lorient and five points away from safety. The bottom two are relegated while the side finishing 18th enters a promotion-relegation playoff with the team placing third in the second division.

Angers defender Ismael Traore had a header saved following a corner after two minutes as the home side started well.

But Saint-Etienne took the lead shortly before the break when midfielder Yvann Macon's cross was turned into his own net by Mendy.

Midfielder Arnaud Nordin went clean through for Saint-Etienne midway through the second half but Montenegro goalkeeper Danijel Petkovic thwarted him.

Updated : 2022-01-27 06:22 GMT+08:00

"