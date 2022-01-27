Alexa
BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2022/01/27 04:19
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 239.25 Up 1.10
Mar 238.60 241.35 237.25 238.90 Up 1.00
May 238.75 241.50 237.60 239.25 Up 1.10
Jul 238.00 240.50 236.85 238.45 Up 1.05
Sep 237.15 239.35 235.95 237.45 Up 1.00
Dec 235.40 237.20 234.40 235.60 Up .90
Mar 233.65 235.20 233.60 234.55 Up .90
May 233.95 234.00 232.80 233.45 Up .85
Jul 232.25 232.30 231.05 231.70 Up .75
Sep 230.25 230.30 229.05 229.70 Up .70
Dec 227.45 227.55 226.30 226.90 Up .55
Mar 225.25 225.25 224.95 224.95 Up .55
May 224.35 224.35 224.30 224.30 Up .55
Jul 223.55 Up .20
Sep 223.30 223.30 222.05 222.65 Down .15
Dec 223.00 223.00 220.00 220.00 Down 3.15