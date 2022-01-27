New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|239.25
|Up
|1.10
|Mar
|238.60
|241.35
|237.25
|238.90
|Up
|1.00
|May
|238.75
|241.50
|237.60
|239.25
|Up
|1.10
|Jul
|238.00
|240.50
|236.85
|238.45
|Up
|1.05
|Sep
|237.15
|239.35
|235.95
|237.45
|Up
|1.00
|Dec
|235.40
|237.20
|234.40
|235.60
|Up
|.90
|Mar
|233.65
|235.20
|233.60
|234.55
|Up
|.90
|May
|233.95
|234.00
|232.80
|233.45
|Up
|.85
|Jul
|232.25
|232.30
|231.05
|231.70
|Up
|.75
|Sep
|230.25
|230.30
|229.05
|229.70
|Up
|.70
|Dec
|227.45
|227.55
|226.30
|226.90
|Up
|.55
|Mar
|225.25
|225.25
|224.95
|224.95
|Up
|.55
|May
|224.35
|224.35
|224.30
|224.30
|Up
|.55
|Jul
|223.55
|Up
|.20
|Sep
|223.30
|223.30
|222.05
|222.65
|Down
|.15
|Dec
|223.00
|223.00
|220.00
|220.00
|Down 3.15