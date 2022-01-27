Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Guam group fights Air Force plan to blow up bombs, munitions

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/27 03:31
Guam group fights Air Force plan to blow up bombs, munitions

HONOLULU (AP) — A community group on Guam is challenging the U.S. Air Force's plans to blow up bombs and other waste munitions at a base on the U.S. territory, saying it could contaminate water supplies and threaten endangered species.

The group devoted to protecting Guam's natural and cultural resources alleged in a lawsuit filed in federal court Tuesday that the Air Force violated federal law by not evaluating cultural and environmental impacts from open burning and detonating munitions on ancestral lands.

“I don’t want the Air Force to poison the ocean my children swim in, the water we drink, and the sacred land we all depend on,” said Maria Hernandez, a member of the group Prutehi Litekyan: Save Ritidian.

The plan to burn and detonate about 35,000 pounds of bombs and other munitions each year in the open air on Tarague Beach at Andersen Air Force Base doesn't comply with the National Environmental Policy Act, said the environmental law organization Earthjustice, which represents the local group.

The Air Force’s plan could contaminate an aquifer that supplies drinking water to most of Guam, Earthjustice said, and explosions on the beach threaten endangered green sea turtles and migratory seabirds.

Representatives for the Air Force on Guam and the Department of Defense didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.

Updated : 2022-01-27 05:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan's Taoyuan to test 73,000 migrant workers as Askey cluster rises to 102
Taiwan's Taoyuan to test 73,000 migrant workers as Askey cluster rises to 102
"