Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

F1 preseason testing dates confirmed in Spain and Bahrain

By Associated Press
2022/01/27 02:50
F1 preseason testing dates confirmed in Spain and Bahrain

PARIS (AP) — Formula One confirmed Wednesday that preseason testing will begin in Spain next month followed by a session in Bahrain in early March.

The oft-used Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on the outskirts Barcelona will host the first test from Feb. 22-25.

The second test will be held in Bahrain from March 10-12 — ahead of the season-opening race there on March 20 at the Bahrain International Circuit.

F1 is set to introduce a new set of rules to even the competition — such as budget caps — and the 2022 cars will feature newly-designed front and rear wings and 3D-shaped floors, while Italian manufacturer Pirelli is bringing bigger tires.

Teams ran on 13-inch tires in 2021 and will switch to an 18-inch model. Pirelli boss Mario Isola is confident this will lead to “less overheating, less degradation” and allow drivers to fight harder on track, rather than worrying too much about tire wear.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won a thrilling title last year with a last-lap overtake of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes in the final race at the Abu Dhabi GP.

Mercedes had won the previous seven drivers' and constructors' championships in an era of total dominance.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-27 04:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan's Taoyuan to test 73,000 migrant workers as Askey cluster rises to 102
Taiwan's Taoyuan to test 73,000 migrant workers as Askey cluster rises to 102
"