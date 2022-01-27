Alexa
By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/27 02:17
Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases fourth-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Mortgage company Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

McDonald’s Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Robinhood Markets Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

