Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Arriola acquired by Major League Soccer's Dallas from DC

By Associated Press
2022/01/27 01:47
Arriola acquired by Major League Soccer's Dallas from DC

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — U.S. national team winger Paul Arriola was acquired by FC Dallas from D.C. United on Wednesday for $2 million in general allocation money.

D.C. will receive $1.5 million this year and $500,000 in 2023, plus up to $300,000 in conditional future GAM based on performance. D.C. would receive 30% of any transfer fee if Arriola moves outside of Major League Soccer.

The 26-year-old has 20 goals in 89 regular-season matches since joining D.C. from Tijuana in 2017. Arriola missed most of 2020 because of a torn right ACL and played three games with Swansea during the second half of the 2020-21 season before a quadriceps injury.

Arriola has eight goals in 42 international appearances. He is training with the U.S. ahead of three World Cup qualifiers.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-27 03:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan's Taoyuan to test 73,000 migrant workers as Askey cluster rises to 102
Taiwan's Taoyuan to test 73,000 migrant workers as Askey cluster rises to 102
"