Hwang Hee-chan to sign on permanent basis for Wolves

By Associated Press
2022/01/26 23:28
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan will sign for Wolverhampton on a full-time basis at the end of the season after the Premier League club activated a clause in his loan agreement to make his move permanent.

Hwang's new deal will tie him to the club until 2026, Wolves said Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Hwang, who is on loan from German team Leipzig, scored four goals in his first six matches for Wolves to establish himself as a regular starter. He has been out injured for the past month.

“He’s grabbed his opportunity here in the Premier League with both hands,” Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said of Hwang.

“Now," Sellars added, "with his future being secured with the club, I hope it will give him even more confidence and he can feel even more welcome. Once he gets fully fit, we believe he can go on and perform in the same way he has been and he can have a long and successful career here.”

___

Updated : 2022-01-27 01:43 GMT+08:00

