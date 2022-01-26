Vascular Graft Market Scope and overview, Segmentation along with Opportunities, Gross Margin and Forecast 2031

A vascular graft is a medical device that acts as an artificial blood vessel. It is implanted in patients with blocked blood vessels to redirect the flow of blood from one organ to the other to restore the normal flow of blood within the body.

The global vascular graft market is driven by increase in the incidence of vascular disorders, high blood glucose level, hypertension, and other risk factors that cause blockage of blood vessels. The global vascular grafts market was valued at $4,192 million in 2021, and is expected to reach at $6,218 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

In addition, sedentary lifestyle, rise in geriatric population, and technological advancements supplement the market growth. However, high cost of treatment and increase in complications associated with prosthetic grafts restrain the market growth. Conversely, rise in awareness for vascular grafts and huge market opportunities in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions are expected to provide numerous opportunities to the market players in the near future.

The global vascular graft market is segmented on the basis of product, raw material, end user, and region. On the basis of product, it is classified into endovascular stent graft, peripheral vascular graft, and hemodialysis access graft. The endovascular stent graft segment is bifurcated into abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) and thoracic aortic aneurysm (TAA).

On the basis of raw material, it is categorized into polyester, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyurethane, and biosynthetic. Based on end user, it is divided into hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers. The market is analyzed based on region into North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analyses of the product type and raw materials help in understanding the regional trends and potential investment areas.

Key market players and their strategies have been thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Hemodialysis Access Graft

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Grafts

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)

Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA)

Peripheral Vascular Graft

By Raw Material

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polyester

Biosynthetic

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

List of key players profiled in the report

B. Braun Melsungen AG

C. R. Bard Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cook Medical Inc.

Endologix Inc.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG (a Getinge Group Company)

Medtronic plc.

Terumo Corporation

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

List of the other players in the value chain (these players are not profiled in the report, the same can be included on request)

Cardiatis SA

JOTEC GmbH

Lombard Medical Inc.

Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd.

Nano Endoluminal

