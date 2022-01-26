Needle-free Injection Systems Market Scope and overview, 2021 is Booming Worldwide Business Forecast by 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 16.0% During The Forecast Period

Needle-free injectors are used to administer drugs and vaccines into patients without pricking the skin as done in case of conventional needles. The global needle-free injection system market was valued at $8,166 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $23,116 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2021 to 2026.

The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to improved immunization coverage, increase in demand for self-injection devices, prevalence of chronic diseases, incidence of communicable diseases due to needle stick injuries, and reduction in healthcare costs. However, dearth of trained personnel and limitation in usage for intravenous administration restrict the market growth.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The global needle-free injection system market is segmented on the basis of product, source of power, type, usability, site of delivery, application, end user, and region. Based on product, it is bifurcated into fillable and prefilled needle-free injection systems. Based on source of power, it is divided into spring-based and gas-propelled/air forced injector systems. According to type, the market is categorized into liquid-based, projectile/depot-based, and powder-based. On the basis of usability, it is divided into disposable and reusable needle-free injectors.

On the basis of site of delivery, the market is segmented into subcutaneous, intramuscular, and intradermal injectors. Based on application, it is divided into vaccine delivery, insulin delivery, pain management, and others. According to the end user, it is classified into hospitals & clinics, home care settings, research laboratories, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global needle-free injection system market is highly competitive and is lucrative in nature. The key market players have adopted various developmental strategies such as product launch & approval, strategic acquisitions, and mergers to strengthen their market position.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors.

It offers an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics through 2016-2023 to identify the upcoming market opportunities.

Recent industry trends and developments and the future opportunities are also covered.

Extensive knowledge about the key market players and their strategies is provided.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market is provided.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Fillable

Prefilled

By Source of Power

Spring-based Injectors Systems

Gas Propelled/Air Forced Injectors Systems

By Type

Liquid-based

Projectile/Depot-based

Powder-based

By Usability

Disposable

Reusable

By Site of Delivery

Subcutaneous Injectors

Intramuscular Injectors

Intradermal Injectors

By Application

Vaccine Delivery

Insulin Delivery

Pain Management

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care Settings

Research Laboratories

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Key market players

The key players operating in this market include the following:

Antares Pharma, Inc.

Endo International plc

PenJet Corporation

Crossject Needle-Free Injection Systems

PharmaJet

Medical International Technology, Inc.

INJEX Pharma AG

National Medical Products Inc.

Valeritas, Inc.

European Pharma Group

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

