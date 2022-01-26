Teleradiology Market Scope and overview, New Business Opportunities, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 19.0% During The Forecast Period

Teleradiology is the branch of telemedicine, which involves transmission of radiological images and related data from one location to another for diagnostic and consulting purpose. It is an advanced technology that has emerged due to the imbalance between demand and availability of diagnostic services. This is evident from the fact that high demand of radiology services in countries such as U.S., Singapore, and UK, were often unfulfilled owing to dearth of skilled and specialized professionals specific to teleradiology.

For instance, in U.S., number of CT scans being performed is on an increase over the years, however, there is a persisting shortage of radiologists in the country. In Singapore, there is a paucity of radiologists for night coverage. In the UK, a radiologist takes 21 days on an average to submit an MRI report. All these challenges were met by teleradiology and thereby led to the growth of tele-based technologies and surge in demand for teleradiology techniques globally. The global teleradiology market accounted for $2,143 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $7,345 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 19.0% from 2021-2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP.

Increase in demand of radiological services owing to high prevalence of chronic diseases such as congestive heart failure, orthopedic injuries propel the growth of the teleradiology market. In addition, high government expenditure on healthcare information (HCIT) sector and rise in focus of key players toward bringing innovation to digital diagnostics further fuels the market.

The report segments the teleradiology market based on imaging techniques, technology, and end user. In terms of imaging techniques, the market is segmented into X-rays, computed tomography (CT), ultrasounds, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), nuclear imaging, fluoroscopy, mammography, and others. On the basis of technology, the market is classified into hardware, software, and telecom & networking.The software market is bifurcated into picture archiving and communication system (PACS) and radiology information system (RIS). The telecom & networking market is further divided into web-based and cloud-based teleradiology solutions. Based on end user, the market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, and others.

By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the highest share in the teleradiology market in 2016, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to the presence of well-established healthcare information technology (HCIT) infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, owing to the rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, rise in medical tourism, and high prevalence of diseases.

The key players of the teleradiology market believe in acquisition and expansion to bring innovation to web-based radiological imaging facilities. For instance, in 2015, Mednax, Inc., acquired Virtual Radiologic Corporation (vRad), a telemedicine company. This acquisition was made by Mednax for growth in teleradiology and the broader telemedicine market.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global teleradiology market and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on product assists to understand the trends in the industry.

Key market players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By imaging Techniques

X-rays

Computed Tomography (CT)

Ultrasounds

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Nuclear imaging

Fluoroscopy

Mammography

OthersBy Technology

Hardware

Software

Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS)

Radiology Information System (RIS)

Telecom & Networking

Web- Based Tele Radiology Solutions

Cloud- Based Tele Radiology Solutions

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Venezuela

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEAKEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Siemens AG

Teleradiology Solutions (TRS)

Global Diagnostics Limited.

Mednax, Inc.

Onrad, Inc.

Telediagnostics Services Pvt. Ltd.

Everlight Radiology

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Radisphere National Radiology Group, Inc.

Fujifilm Medical Systems, Inc.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Cybernet Medical Corporation

Spectra AB

Medica Reporting Ltd.

Teleradiology Solutions, Inc.

Radiology Reporting Online (RRO)

NightHawk Radiology, Inc.

Sectra Imtec AB

StatRad, LLC.

Ramasift Inc.

Alta Vista Teleradiology

