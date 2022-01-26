Nanomedicine Market Scope and overview, 2021 Portrays High-End Demand across Major Geographies During 2022-2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 12.6% During The Forecast Period

Nanomedicine is a branch of medicine that uses tools and knowledge of nanotechnology for prevention and treatment of different diseases. Nanomedicines are multifunctional drugs with programmable properties that find applications in monitoring, construction, repair, and control of biological systems at the molecular level using nanodevices and nanoparticles.

These nanomedicines have the potential to revolutionize the current scenario of detection of disease, its treatment, and diagnosis methods. The global nanomedicine market accounted for $111,912 million in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $261,063 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

The global nanomedicine market is driven by emerging innovative technologies for drug delivery, advantages of nanomedicine in various healthcare applications, rise in government support and funding, and growth in need for safe and cost-effective therapies. However, long approval process and risks associated with nanomedicine (environmental impacts) restrain the market growth. In addition, increase in out-licensing of nanodrugs and growth of healthcare facilities in emerging economies are anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for the market growth.

The global nanomedicine market is segmented based on modality, application, indication, and region. Based on application, it is classified into drug delivery, diagnostic imaging, vaccines, regenerative medicine, implants, and others. Based on indication, it is categoried into oncological diseases, neurological diseases, urological diseases, infectious diseases, ophthalmological diseases, orthopaedic disorders, immunological diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and others. On the basis of modality, it is bifurcated into treatments and diagnostics.

Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the highest market share in the global market, owing to increase in presence of stronger players focussed on R&D activities and commercialization of nanomedicines in the region. In addition, this region leads in the number of nanotechnology patent applications resulting in higher demand in the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, owing to the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure and growth in health awareness among the middle-class population.

The key players operating in the global market have focused on expanding their presence in the nanomedicine sector. Moreover, new players moving into healthcare contribute by expanding expertise range, leveraging diversification, and augmenting scale by providing the necessary capital for the nanomedicine development.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

Drug Delivery

Vaccines

Diagnostic Imaging

Regenerative Medicine

Implants

Others

By Modality

Diagnostics

Treatments

By Indication

Oncological Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Orthopedic Disorders

Neurological Diseases

Urological Diseases

Ophthalmological Diseases

Immunological Diseases

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Abbott Laboratories

CombiMatrix Corporation

General electric Company

Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Mallinckrodt plc.

Merck & Company, Inc.

Nanosphere, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Celgene Corporation

UCB (Union Chimique Belge) S.A.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

Nanospectra Biosciences, Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Leadiant Biosciences, Inc.

Epeius Biotechnologies Corporation

Gilead

Cytimmune Sciences, Inc.

NanoCarrier

LTT BioPharma

Mebiopharm

