Diabetes Therapeutics Market Scope and overview, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment And Forecast up to 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 16.0% During The Forecast Period

The global diabetes therapeutics market was valued at $66,993 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $186,842 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2021 to 2026. Diabetes therapeutics are drugs used by diabetic patients to restore the blood glucose metabolism to a normal state.

The factors that drive the global diabetes therapeutics market include rise in geriatric population, increase in prevalence of diabetes worldwide, sedentary lifestyle of people, development of affordable & effective diabetes therapeutics, growth in awareness among people about self-management of diabetes, and support from the government However, side effects of diabetic drugs and stringent approval process for the same restrict the market growth.

Moreover, surge in awareness about diabetes care and market potential in developing regions are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

The global diabetes therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of product and region. Based on product, it is bifurcated into injectable and oral-antidiabetic drugs (OAD). Injectable are further categorized into insulin, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, and amylinomimetic drug.Oral-antidiabetic drugs (OAD) segment is further divided into biguanides, sulfonylureas, thiazolidinediones, alpha-glucosidase inhibitors, dipeptidyl peptidase IV (DPP-4) inhibitors, meglitinides, and sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale are provided.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT

Injectables

Insulin

Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Receptor Agonists/Incretin Mimetics

Amylin Analogue/Amylinomimetic Drugs

Oral-antidiabetic Drugs (OAD)

Biguanides

Sulfonylureas

Thiazolidinediones

Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors

Dipeptidyl Peptidase IV (DPP-4) Inhibitors/Gliptins

Meglitinides

Sodium-glucose Cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) Inhibitors/Gliflozins

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

AstraZeneca plc

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Biocon Limited

Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Generex Biotechnology Corp.

MannKind Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

