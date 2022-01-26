Tattoo Removal Market Scope and overview, Upcoming Demand along with Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 12.7% During The Forecast Period

The global tattoo removal market was valued at $11,614 million in 2021, and is projected to reach at $27,317 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2026.

Tattoo removal is a process of removing permanent tattoo from the skin. The removal process is undertaken by using laser, surgical, creams, and various other processes. The use of laser techniques for tattoo removal is the predominant tattoo removal process in the industry.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Different type of lasers such as Q-switched ruby laser, Q-Switched Nd-YAG laser, and Q-Switched Alexandrite laser are used to remove black as well as colored tattoos. The other options available for tattoo removal include surgical excision, tattoo removal creams, dermabrasion, plastic surgery, and others. Creams are less painful than laser and surgical procedures to remove tattoos, but, it is time taking and relatively less efficient.

With the increase in the number of people getting inked, the chances for tattoo removal also increases, thus, majorly driving the tattoo removal market. Furthermore, change in preferences and lifestyles of the tattooed people owing to various social and personal situations has surged the tattoo removal process. However, the high cost associated with the tattoo removal is anticipated to hinder the market growth. Moreover, with the advancement in technology, new technique such as intense pulsed light therapy has come into existence and made new opportunity of market growth.

The tattoo removal market is segmented on the basis of type and geography. By procedure, the market is classified into laser (passive and active (Q-switched) laser), surgical excision (dermabrasion and plastic surgery), creams, and others. By end user, the market is divided into tattoo parlors and skin & dermatology clinics. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players provided in the report are as follows:

Alma Lasers

Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH

BISON MEDICAL

Cutera, Inc.

Cynosure, Inc.

Cryomed Aesthetics

Eclipse Lasers Ltd.

LUMENIS

Syneron Inc.

Fotona d.o.o.

Key Market Segments

By Procedure

Laser

Active Laser

Passive Laser

Surgical Excision

Dermabrasion

Surgical Excision

Creams

Others (Intense Pulsed Light Therapy, Saline, Deep Chemical Peels, and Rejuvi)

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Turkey

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of LAMEA

