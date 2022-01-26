Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/26 23:00
NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 43 29 9 5 63 175 125
Tampa Bay 43 28 10 5 61 149 123
N.Y. Rangers 43 28 11 4 60 132 110
Pittsburgh 42 27 10 5 59 145 111
Carolina 39 28 9 2 58 140 94
Washington 43 23 11 9 55 139 118
Toronto 38 25 10 3 53 129 100
Boston 39 24 13 2 50 122 107
Detroit 42 18 18 6 42 113 139
Columbus 39 18 20 1 37 121 139
N.Y. Islanders 35 15 14 6 36 84 94
New Jersey 41 15 21 5 35 118 145
Philadelphia 43 13 22 8 34 106 148
Buffalo 42 13 22 7 33 111 147
Ottawa 36 13 20 3 29 103 125
Montreal 41 8 26 7 23 90 154
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 40 29 8 3 61 167 118
Nashville 44 27 14 3 57 138 120
St. Louis 42 25 12 5 55 147 116
Minnesota 38 25 10 3 53 149 115
Vegas 43 25 15 3 53 149 129
Anaheim 44 21 16 7 49 130 126
Los Angeles 43 21 16 6 48 121 118
Dallas 40 22 16 2 46 120 121
Calgary 37 19 12 6 44 120 94
San Jose 42 21 19 2 44 115 131
Edmonton 38 20 16 2 42 125 128
Winnipeg 39 17 15 7 41 114 119
Vancouver 42 18 19 5 41 105 119
Chicago 42 15 20 7 37 99 137
Seattle 42 13 25 4 30 112 152
Arizona 41 10 27 4 24 92 158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 3

Ottawa 5, Buffalo 0

Dallas 5, New Jersey 1

Carolina 4, Vegas 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3

Florida 5, Winnipeg 3

Nashville 4, Seattle 2

Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2, OT

Wednesday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-01-27 00:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Olympics breaks own rules over China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan still pushing ahead with zero-COVID policy
Taiwan's Taoyuan to test 73,000 migrant workers as Askey cluster rises to 102
Taiwan's Taoyuan to test 73,000 migrant workers as Askey cluster rises to 102
"