AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/26 23:09
AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 37 20 12 3 2 45 117 103
Hartford 34 18 11 3 2 41 102 99
Springfield 36 19 12 4 1 43 117 116
Providence 32 17 11 3 1 38 99 85
Charlotte 36 19 15 2 0 40 122 108
Lehigh Valley 33 12 13 6 2 32 89 105
Bridgeport 40 15 18 3 4 37 109 125
WB/Scranton 35 14 17 1 3 32 86 113
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 32 23 5 4 0 50 121 81
Rochester 35 20 12 2 1 43 132 130
Toronto 33 18 12 2 1 39 106 113
Laval 28 15 11 2 0 32 95 96
Syracuse 31 14 13 3 1 32 89 100
Cleveland 33 13 13 4 3 33 99 111
Belleville 31 15 16 0 0 30 93 96
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 35 24 7 3 1 52 118 89
Manitoba 35 22 10 2 1 47 107 84
Grand Rapids 34 15 12 5 2 37 99 102
Rockford 31 15 14 1 1 32 91 98
Iowa 35 15 16 3 1 34 96 101
Milwaukee 38 16 18 2 2 36 110 125
Texas 30 10 14 4 2 26 91 114
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 34 23 7 3 1 50 116 84
Ontario 31 20 6 3 2 45 123 97
Colorado 34 18 11 3 2 41 109 104
Henderson 31 17 11 2 1 37 94 85
Bakersfield 29 14 9 3 3 34 89 84
Abbotsford 30 14 12 3 1 32 92 89
San Diego 30 13 15 2 0 28 80 97
Tucson 31 12 16 2 1 27 82 112
San Jose 34 14 19 1 0 29 104 131

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Hershey 6, WB/Scranton 2

Utica 4, Providence 0

Wednesday's Games

Ontario at San Jose, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Laval at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-01-27 00:33 GMT+08:00

