Man paralyzed in Uber vehicle crash sues for $63M

By Associated Press
2022/01/26 23:16
BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who was left a quadriplegic when his Uber vehicle crashed last year is seeking $63 million in damages in a negligence lawsuit he has filed against the ride-hailing platform.

William Good, 31, of Somerville, alleges in the lawsuit that Uber “failed to appropriately screen, hire and supervise their driver, resulting in severe and life-changing injuries to Mr. Good, who is now a quadriplegic.”

Good had hailed a ride to get from work in Boston to his home in Somerville on April 30, according to the suit.

The suit filed Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court seeks a jury trial and $63 million for severe physical, mental and emotional injuries, extraordinary pain and suffering, and permanent disability.

An Uber spokesperson told The Boston Globe the company could not comment on pending litigation.

The driver had a driving history that included moving violations, crashes and citations, the suit says.

“I struggle daily with the knowledge that this Uber employee was hired as a professional driver — the last thing he should have been hired to do," Good told WCVB-TV.

Updated : 2022-01-27 00:31 GMT+08:00

