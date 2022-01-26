NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|43
|29
|9
|5
|63
|175
|125
|21-3-0
|8-6-5
|6-1-2
|Tampa Bay
|43
|28
|10
|5
|61
|149
|123
|14-4-3
|14-6-2
|9-5-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|43
|28
|11
|4
|60
|132
|110
|13-3-2
|15-8-2
|6-2-0
|Pittsburgh
|42
|27
|10
|5
|59
|145
|111
|13-5-2
|14-5-3
|6-2-0
|Carolina
|39
|28
|9
|2
|58
|140
|94
|14-4-1
|14-5-1
|5-4-0
|Washington
|43
|23
|11
|9
|55
|139
|118
|12-6-5
|11-5-4
|7-2-1
|Toronto
|38
|25
|10
|3
|53
|129
|100
|14-4-1
|11-6-2
|7-2-0
|Boston
|39
|24
|13
|2
|50
|122
|107
|14-8-1
|10-5-1
|10-3-1
|Detroit
|42
|18
|18
|6
|42
|113
|139
|13-6-3
|5-12-3
|6-5-2
|Columbus
|39
|18
|20
|1
|37
|121
|139
|11-8-1
|7-12-0
|5-8-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|35
|15
|14
|6
|36
|84
|94
|8-7-3
|7-7-3
|5-5-1
|New Jersey
|41
|15
|21
|5
|35
|118
|145
|10-10-3
|5-11-2
|7-6-2
|Philadelphia
|43
|13
|22
|8
|34
|106
|148
|6-10-4
|7-12-4
|3-9-2
|Buffalo
|42
|13
|22
|7
|33
|111
|147
|7-12-3
|6-10-4
|4-7-4
|Ottawa
|36
|13
|20
|3
|29
|103
|125
|6-10-0
|7-10-3
|4-6-0
|Montreal
|41
|8
|26
|7
|23
|90
|154
|5-10-1
|3-16-6
|2-7-2
|Colorado
|40
|29
|8
|3
|61
|167
|118
|18-2-1
|11-6-2
|10-3-1
|Nashville
|44
|27
|14
|3
|57
|138
|120
|13-7-0
|14-7-3
|10-3-1
|St. Louis
|42
|25
|12
|5
|55
|147
|116
|16-4-2
|9-8-3
|9-4-2
|Minnesota
|38
|25
|10
|3
|53
|149
|115
|14-3-1
|11-7-2
|7-4-1
|Vegas
|43
|25
|15
|3
|53
|149
|129
|13-10-2
|12-5-1
|7-4-0
|Anaheim
|44
|21
|16
|7
|49
|130
|126
|13-7-4
|8-9-3
|7-2-3
|Los Angeles
|43
|21
|16
|6
|48
|121
|118
|13-10-2
|8-6-4
|4-4-1
|Dallas
|40
|22
|16
|2
|46
|120
|121
|14-4-1
|8-12-1
|6-5-1
|Calgary
|37
|19
|12
|6
|44
|120
|94
|6-4-4
|13-8-2
|3-5-1
|San Jose
|42
|21
|19
|2
|44
|115
|131
|11-9-2
|10-10-0
|3-3-0
|Edmonton
|38
|20
|16
|2
|42
|125
|128
|11-8-0
|9-8-2
|10-2-0
|Winnipeg
|39
|17
|15
|7
|41
|114
|119
|10-7-1
|7-8-6
|5-4-2
|Vancouver
|42
|18
|19
|5
|41
|105
|119
|8-8-3
|10-11-2
|5-3-4
|Chicago
|42
|15
|20
|7
|37
|99
|137
|8-8-3
|7-12-4
|3-7-4
|Seattle
|42
|13
|25
|4
|30
|112
|152
|9-14-2
|4-11-2
|3-10-0
|Arizona
|41
|10
|27
|4
|24
|92
|158
|5-13-1
|5-14-3
|3-10-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 3
Ottawa 5, Buffalo 0
Dallas 5, New Jersey 1
Carolina 4, Vegas 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3
Florida 5, Winnipeg 3
Nashville 4, Seattle 2
Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2, OT
Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m.
Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
San Jose at Florida, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.