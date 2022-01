Australian Open Results

Wednesday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD33,784,200 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), Greece, def. Jannik Sinner (11), Italy, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (9), Canada, 6-7 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5, 6-4.

Women's Singles

Quarterfinals

Danielle Collins (27), United States, def. Alize Cornet, France, 7-5, 6-1.

Iga Swiatek (7), Poland, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (2), Britain, def. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (10), Britain, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Storm Sanders, Australia, and Caroline Dolehide (9), United States, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Mixed Doubles

Semifinals

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Kristina Mladenovic (5), France, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and John Peers (2), Australia, 1-6, 7-5, 10-2.