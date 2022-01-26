Protein Therapeutics Market – Strategy, Revenue, Opportunity, Business Segment Overview and Key Trends 2022-2031

Proteins that are designed and engineered in the laboratory for pharmaceutical interventions to treat different diseases are known as protein therapeutics. The global protein therapeutics market accounted for $140,109 million in 2021, and is anticipated to reach $217,591 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2026.

In principle, protein therapy is similar to gene therapy and involves protein delivery in specific amounts to the body to aid in precise functioning of different glands and other organs in the body. Protein therapeutics play a pivotal role in treatment of an array of different diseases such as diabetes, lymphoma, hepatitis, and others.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global protein therapeutics market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Surge in prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in development of plasma-derived therapies supplement the market growth. However, stringent government regulations towards protein therapeutics and high treatment costs per patient impede the market growth. Conversely, increase in novel indications for known protein therapeutics and untapped emerging markets offer lucrative opportunities for the market players.

The protein therapeutics market is segmented based product, application, and geography. By product, the market is divided into monoclonal antibodies, insulin, fusion protein, erythropoietin, interferon, human growth hormone, and follicle stimulating hormone. On the basis of application, it is classified into metabolic disorders, immunologic disorders, hematological disorders, cancer, hormonal disorders, genetic disorders, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of key market players, such as Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Baxter International Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi. Other players (profiles not included in the report) in the value chain analysis include, Biogen, Inc., CSL Behring, and Genentech, Inc.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global protein therapeutics market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on application assists in understanding the trends in the industry.

Key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Monoclonal Antibodies

Insulin

Fusion Protein

Erythropoietin

Interferon

Human Growth Hormone

Follicle Stimulating Hormone

By Application

Metabolic Disorders

Immunologic Disorders

Hematological Disorders

Cancer

Hormonal Disorders

Genetic Disorders

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

