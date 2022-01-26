3D Printed Drugs Market 2022 Size, Revenue Analysis, Sales, Share and Research Depth Study 2031

Spritam is the only 3D printed drug which has received FDA approval. This drug was first available in the market in 2016, and can be used to treat epilepsy. The potential market for other 3D printed drugs (moderate growth scenario) is estimated to be $278 million in 2020, and would reach $522 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2030.

3D printed drugs are developed by 3D printing technology to treat patients and children affected with dysphagia. These drugs are highly porous in nature and disintegrate rapidly, which eliminate the need to directly swallow the intact high-dose medicine.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global 3D Printed Drugs Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The growth of the 3D printed drugs market is driven by upsurge in demand of instantaneous soluble drugs, rise in geriatric population, and high adoption of 3D printing technology. In addition, rapid technological advancements, increase in awareness about the 3D printing, and improvement in healthcare infrastructure fuel the market growth.

However, factors such as adverse effects related to these drugs, lack of government regulations for these drugs, and use of 3D printing to develop illegal drugs are expected to restrain the market growth. Conversely, introduction of 3D printed drugs by various key vendors in developing nations and increase in healthcare investment in emerging nations are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the near future.

The market is segmented on the basis of Spritam, scenario, and geography. For Spritam, market is categorized on the basis of geography into U.S. and rest of North America. On the basis of scenario, the market is categorized into low growth scenario, moderate growth scenario, and rapid growth scenario. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S. and rest of North America), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global 3D printed drugs market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

The report offers a quantitative analysis to assist the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of different segments facilitates to determine various products available in the market.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to predict the competitive market outlook.

SPRITAM MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

U.S.

Rest of World

OTHER DRUGS POTENTIAL MARKET, BY SCENARIO

Low Growth Scenario

Moderate Growth Scenario

Rapid Growth Scenario

OTHER DRUGS POTENTIAL MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Aprecia Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Hewlett Packard Caribe, BV, LLC

3D Printer Drug Machine

FabRx Ltd.

LIST OF ORGANIZATIONS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

UCL School of Pharmacy

University of Glasgow

University College London

The University of Nottingham

National University of Singapore

LIST OF OTHER ORGANIZATIONS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report, but can be included on client request.)

University of Michigan

?bo Akademi University

University of Sheffield

