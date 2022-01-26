Antibacterial Coatings Market Scope and overview, Key Trends, Manufacturers in Globe, Benefits, Opportunities to 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 16.1% During The Forecast Period

Antibacterial coatings are materials that reduce implants related infections in patients by inhibiting bacterial adhesion, colonization, and proliferation of bacteria on the implant surface and into the surrounding tissues. Medical implants are highly susceptible to infection and may result to risk in surgery. Therefore, treatment with antibacterial coatings provide protection against pathologically relevant strains of bacteria.

The global antimicrobial coatings market for medical implants was $120.22 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $343.16 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.1% from 2021 to 2026.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global healthcare market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Rise in prevalence of implant associated infections, technological advancements in antibacterial coatings, and high adoption of cardiovascular & orthopedics implants drive the market growth. Moreover, increase in geriatric population and rise in burden of bone related disorders and cardiovascular diseases across the globe further drives the market growth.

However, time-consuming regulatory approval process and high cost of coating impedes the market growth. Conversely, increase in awareness about implantation surgeries, development of effective antibacterial coating for medical implants, and rise in demand for better healthcare facilities are expected to provide opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global antibacterial coating market for medical implants is segmented based on material, type, and region. Based on material, it is bifurcated into metallic and non-metallic coatings. Metallic coatings are further segmented into silver coatings, copper coatings, and other coatings.

Non-metallic coatings segment is further divided into polymeric coatings and organic coatings. Based on type, the market is divided into orthopedic, dental, neurovascular, cardiac, and other implants. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global antibacterial coating market for medical implants with current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale are provided.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Market Segments

By Material

Metallic Coatings

Silver Coatings

Copper Coatings

Other Coatings

Non-Metallic Coatings

Polymeric Coatings

Organic Coatings

By Type

Orthopedic Implants

Dental Implants

Neurovascular Implants

Cardiac Implants

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key players profiled in the report:

aap Implantate AG

AST Products, Inc.

BioCote Ltd

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

DOT GmbH

Harland Medical Systems Inc.

Hydromer, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Sciessent LLC

Specialty Coating Systems, Inc.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

