Hospital-acquired infection Diagnostics Market d is expected to reach at $4,311 million | Scope and overview, Growth Opportunity, Developments and Regional Forecast to 2022-2031

Hospital-acquired infections are type of infections acquired during hospitalization and are commonly known as nosocomial infection. These infections can be acquired in hospital, nursing home, rehabilitation facility, outpatient clinic, or other clinical settings. They can be acquired from an infected patient, outside environment, or from a staff of that facility. The hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market is primarily driven by the growth in awareness among healthcare workers and proposed government initiatives by many governmental organizations.

Further, in developing economies such as China, India, and Brazil, the cleanliness and hygiene is minimum. Hence, it results in more hospital-acquired infections, which further increases the demand for hospital-acquired infection diagnostics. However, the decline in hospital-acquired infections in the developed countries such as the U.S., Germany, and the UK impedes the market growth.

The hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market was valued at $2,571 million in 2021, and is expected to reach at $4,311 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2026.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market is segmented based on product, test type, application, infection type, end user and region. Based on product this market is segmented into instrument and reagents and consumables. Based on test type, the market is classified into molecular diagnostics, urinalysis, and immunoassay. Based on application, the market is divided into disease testing and drug resistance testing.

Further, based on infection type, it is classified into hospital acquired pneumonia, bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, gastrointestinal Infections, urinary tract infections (UTI), and others. Based on end user this market is segmented into hospital, clinics, ambulatory surgery centres (ASC) and others. By region, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global hospital-acquired infections market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the type of products and technologies used globally.

Key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Instrument and Reagents

Consumables

By Test Type

Molecular Diagnostics

Urinalysis

Immunoassay

By Application

Disease Testing and

Drug-Resistance Testing

By Infection Type

Hospital Acquired Pneumonia

Bloodstream Infections

Surgical Site Infections

Gastrointestinal Infections

Urinary Tract Infections (UTI)

Others

By End User

Hospital

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Abbott Laboratories

AdvanDX

Alere Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Bayer Schering Pharma LLC

Becton Dickinson & Company

Cepheid Inc.

Roche AG

Daiichi Sankyo

Hologic, Inc.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Meridien

Pfizer

Seegene

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

