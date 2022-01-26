Cell-based Assay Market Scope and overview, Overview with details Analysis, Competitive Landscapes, Forecast to 2022-2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 16.5% During The Forecast Period

Cell-based assays have the potential to deliver more information about intracellular molecular targets than conventional methods such as molecular manipulation and random screening. These assays are critical tools for studying cellular mechanisms in a biological context.

A variety of cell-based assays are available in the market that cover applications such as cellular functions assessment, toxicity studies, and processes in biological research. The global cell-based assay market accounted for $3,625 million in 2021, and is anticipated to reach $10,618 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2026.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years.

Rise in adoption of high-throughput screening methods and surge in preference of cell-based assays boost the market growth. In addition, increase in availability of funds for R&D and innovation, and increase in drug delivery activity supplement the growth further. However, high costs associated with equipment and standardization concerns in cell-based assay methods impede the market growth. Furthermore, increase in adoption of label-free cell-based assays and the untapped emerging countries offer lucrative opportunities for market development.

The global cell-based assay market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and geography. Based on product, it is divided into consumable, instrument, service, and software. The consumables segment is further classified into reagents, microplates, probes & labels, assay kits, cell lines, and others. Assay kit segment includes reporter gene assays, cell growth assays, second messenger assays, cell death assays, and others.

The cell line segment is divided into immortalized cell lines, primary cell lines, and stem cell lines. Based on application, the market is categorized into drug discovery; basic research; absorption, distribution, metabolism, & excretion (ADME) studies; predictive toxicology; and others. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & government research institutes, contract research organizations, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players that operate in the global cell-based assay market.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

General Electric Company

Merck KGaA

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Promega Corporation

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global cell-based assay market and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It presents quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on product assists to understand the trends in the industry.

Key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Consumable

Reagents

Microplates

Probes & Labels

Assay Kits

Reporter Gene Assays

Cell Growth Assays

Second Messenger Assays

Cell Death Assays

Others

Cell Lines

Immortalized Cell Lines

Primary Cell Lines

Stem Cell Lines

Other Consumables

Instrument

Service

Software

By Application

Drug Discovery

Basic Research

ADME Studies

Predictive Toxicology

Others

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

Macrogen, Inc.

New England Biolabs, Inc.

Cisbio Bioassays

Cell Biolabs, Inc.

DiscoverX Corporation

