Homecare Medical Equipment Market is estimated to reach $35,183 million | Scope and overview, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022-2031

Homecare medical equipment (HME) refers to medical devices used to provide safe, convenient, cost-effective, and suitable environment to patients. These devices facilitate easy recovery of the patients by improving their quality of life.

The global homecare medical equipment market was valued at $21,912 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $35,183 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2026.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global homecare medical equipment market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The growth of the global homecare medical equipment market is driven by the increase in incidence of chronic diseases and rise in geriatric population. Furthermore, cost-effectiveness of HME and technological advancements are expected to fuel the market growth. However, surge in concerns related to patient safety and difficulty in adapting to medical devices restrain the growth. The growth potential in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific is expected to provide numerous opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

The global homecare medical equipment market is segmented into functionality and region. Based on functionality, it is divided into therapeutic equipment, patient monitoring equipment, and mobility assist & patient support equipment. The therapeutic equipment is further classified into homecare respiratory therapy equipment, homecare IV equipment, homecare dialysis equipment, and other homecare therapeutic equipment.

The market by homecare respiratory equipment is sub-divided into continuous positive airway pressure equipment, oxygen delivery equipment, ventilators, nebulizers, and humidifiers. The continuous positive airway pressure equipment is categorized into CPAP machines, CPAP masks & related interfaces, CPAP accessories, and oxygen delivery equipment.

The market based on oxygen delivery equipment is classified into oxygen concentrators, homecare liquid oxygen containers, oxygen cannula, and other homecare oxygen delivery equipment. Based on homecare IV equipment, the market is divided into IV pumps, IV administration, and IV accessories. The market on the basis of homecare dialysis equipment is categorized into homecare peritoneal dialysis product, homecare hemolysis product, and other homecare therapeutic equipment.

The other homecare therapeutic equipment is sub-segmented into homecare physical therapy equipment, homecare negative pressure wound therapy devices, homecare braces & related products, homecare enteral feeding products, homecare automated external defibrillators, and homecare muscle &nerve stimulators. By patient monitoring equipment, the market is segmented into blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, holter monitors, peak flow meters, apnea monitors, heart rate monitors, baby monitors, electronic thermometers, and coagulation monitor. The mobility assists & patient support equipment divides the market into mobility assist equipment, which include wheelchairs, mobility scooters, walking assist devices, medical furniture, and bathroom safety equipment. Based on wheelchair, the market is bifurcated into manual wheelchairs and powered wheelchairs.

The walking assist devices is categorized into walkers & rollators, canes & walking sticks, and crutches. Based on medical furniture, the market is classified into lift chairs, medical beds, stair lifts, and medical furniture accessories. By bathroom safety equipment, it is fragmented into bars, grips & rails; shower chairs; elevated toilet seats; and commodes. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major companies profiled in the report include, Arkray Incorporated, Baxter International Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Carefusion Corporation, Invacare Corporation, General Electric Company, Hill-Rom Holdings Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson, Medline Industries Incorporated, Medtronic plc, Omron Corporation, Resmed Corporation, and Smiths group plc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis by product elucidates the various types of homecare medical equipment used for the treatment of diverse chronic diseases.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY FUNCTIONALITY

Therapeutic Equipment

Home Respiratory Therapy Equipment

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Equipment

CPAP Machines

CPAP Masks & Related Interfaces

CPAP Accessories

Oxygen Delivery Equipment

Oxygen Concentrators

Homecare Liquid Oxygen Containers

Oxygen Cannula

Other Homecare Oxygen Delivery Equipment

Ventilators

Nebulizers

Humidifiers

Home IV Equipment

IV Pumps

IV Administration

IV Accessories

Home Dialysis Equipment

Home Peritoneal Dialysis Product

Home Hemolysis Product

Other Homecare Therapeutic Equipment

Home Physical Therapy Equipment

Home Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices

Home Braces & Related Products

Home Enteral Feeding Products

Home Automated External Defibrillators

Home Muscle & Nerve Stimulators

Patient Monitoring Equipment

Blood Glucose Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors

Holter Monitors

Peak Flow Monitors

Apnea Monitors

Heart Rate Monitors

Baby Monitors

Electronic Thermometers

Coagulation Monitors

Mobility Assist & Patient Support Equipment

Mobility Assist Equipment

Wheelchairs

Manual Wheelchairs

Powered Wheelchairs

Mobility Scooters

Walking Assist Devices

Walkers & Rollators

Canes & Walking Sticks

Crutches

Medical Furniture

Lift Chairs

Medical Beds

Stair Lifts

Medical Furniture Accessories

Bathroom Safety Equipment

Bars, Grips & Rails

Shower Chairs

Elevated Toilet Seats

Commodes

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Norway

Russia

Sweden

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

New Zealand

Taiwan

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Arabia

South Africa

Chile

Columbia

Egypt

Iran

Israel

Turkey

Venezuela

Rest of LAMEA

