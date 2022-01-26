PET-CT Scanner Device Market is estimated to reach $2,108 million | Scope and overview, 2022 Analysis & Forecast To 2031 By Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation

Positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET-CT) is a medical analytical technique used to examine the metabolic activity of tissues. This technique makes the use of PET scanner and an X-ray CT scanner. The PET scanners are used to measure body functions, such as blood flow, oxygen usage, and glucose metabolism, whereas CT imaging uses X-ray equipment to produce pictures of organs to observe the functioning of tissues and organs.

The combined use of PET-CT scans provides the images of precise location of abnormal metabolic activity in the body. The global PET-CT scanner device market accounted for $1,454 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,108 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the analysis period of 2021-2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Rise in prevalence of chronic illnesses throughout the world, growth in demand for effective diagnostic systems, and increased coverage for PET-CT scanning under Medicare drive the market. Surge in use of PET-CT for cancer diagnosis is expected to further boost the market growth. Moreover, development of newer products and increase in investments in R&D by companies contribute toward the revenue growth of the market. However, limited shelf life and inadequate availability of radiopharmaceuticals are expected to hinder the market growth.

The global PET-CT scanning market is segmented based on type, service provider, type, slice count, isotopes, application and region. On basis of type, the market is bifurcated into stationary scanners and portable scanners/mobile scanners. Based on service provider, the market is classified into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and research institutes.

By slice count, the market is categorized into low slice scanner (<64 slices), medium slice scanner (64 slices), and high slice scanner (>64 slices). Based on isotopes, the market is segmented into Flurodeoxyglucose (FDG), 62Cu ATSM, 18 F Sodium Fluoride, FMISO, Gallium, Thallium and Others. Based on application, the market is categorized into oncology, neurology, cardiology, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global PET-CT scanner device market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

The report provides a quantitative analysis to help stakeholders capitalize on prevailing market opportunities from 2017 to 2023 in terms of value.

Extensive analysis of different segments helps understand various products of the market.

Key players are profiled and their strategies thoroughly analyzed, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Toshiba Corporation

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens AG

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Positron Corporation

Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd

Mediso Ltd

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Stationary Scanners

Portable Scanners/ Mobile Scanners

By Service Provider

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

By Slice Count

Low Slice Scanner (<64 Slices)

Medium Slice Scanner (64 Slices)

High Slice Scanner (>64 Slices)

By Isotopes / Detector Types

Flurodeoxyglucose (FDG)

62Cu ATSM

18 F Sodium Fluoride

FMISO

Gallium

Thallium

Others

By Application

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The other players operating in the PET-CT scanner device market include (companies not profiled in the report):

NeuroLogica Corporation

NaturSoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Anke High-Tech

Trivitron Technologies

Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co.

