Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Scope and overview: Growth, Opportunities, Key Players & Forecast Outlook 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 11.9% During The Forecast Period

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a condition in which the tissues in the lungs become thick and stiff over time. As a result of thickening of lung tissues, brain and other organs are unable receive optimum oxygen.

The global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market generated $1,616 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $3,569 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.9% during the study period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The major factors that drive the growth of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market include rise in prevalence of fibrotic disease and increase in geriatric population. In addition, surge in demand for cost-effective drugs and introduction of advanced treatment options propel the market growth. However, unavailability of the proper treatment options of the disease restricts the market growth.

The global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market is segmented on the basis of type of drug and region. According to type of drug, the market is divided into pirfenidone and nintedanib. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors.

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the market from 2016 to 2023 that helps identify the upcoming market opportunities.

Recent industry trends and developments and the future opportunities are also covered.

Extensive knowledge about the key market players and their strategies is provided.

Comprehensive analysis of the various factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market is provided.

Key Market Segments

By Type of Drug

Pirfenidone

Nintedanib

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key market players

The key players operating in this market include

MediciNova, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

FibroGen, Inc.

Promedior, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Galapagos NV

Biogen

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Prometic Life Sciences Inc.

Cipla Inc.

