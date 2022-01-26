LAMEA IVD Market Scope and overview, CAGR, Volume and Value 2022-2031  

IVD are the medical diagnostic devices comprised of any reagent, calibrator, control material, kit, specimen receptacle, software, instrument, apparatus, equipment, or system used alone or in combination with other diagnostic devices, specifically designed for in vitro examination of specimens of human body.

Increase in incidences of chronic and infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, cancer, HIV and others drive the market. Furthermore, rapid expansion of government healthcare expenditure is anticipated to increase the demand of diagnosis, thereby fueling the market growth. In addition, rise in awareness of personalized medicine and increase in awareness of preventive healthcare measures boost the market share.

However, stringent government regulations associated with the safety and efficacy of IVD products is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. The emerging economies of the LAMEA regions offer lucrative growth opportunities to IVD during the forecast period. The LAMEA IVD market accounted for $7,413 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach at $10,316 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2026.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global LAMEA IVD market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, techniques, application, end user, and country. By product type, the market is categorized into reagents, instruments, and software & services. On the basis of techniques, it is divided into immunodiagnostics, blood testing, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics, clinical chemistry, and other IVD techniques.

Application segment covered in the study includes infectious diseases, cancer, cardiac diseases, immune system disorders, nephrological diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, and other indications. Based on end user, it is classified into hospitals, academic and medical schools, point of care testing, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the LAMEA IVD market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

The report provides a quantitative analysis to help the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of different segments facilitates to understand various products of the market.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

Reagents

Instruments

Software and Services

By Techniques

Immunodiagnostics

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Chemiluminescence Immunoassays (CLIAS)

Fluorescence Immunoassays (FIAS)

Colorimetric Immunoassays (CIS)

Rapid Tests

Enzyme-Linked Immunospot Assays (ELISPOT)

Radioimmunoassay

Western Blot

Blood Testing

Molecular Diagnostics

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Hybridization

DNA Diagnostics

Microarrays

Others

Tissue Diagnostics

Clinical Chemistry

Basic Metabolic Panel

Liver Panel

Lipid Profile

Thyroid Function Panel

Renal Profile

Electrolyte Panel

Specialty Chemicals

Other IVD Techniques

By Application

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Cardiac Diseases

Immune System Disorders

Nephrological Diseases

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Other Indications

By End Users

Standalone Laboratory

Hospitals

Academic and Medical Schools

Point of Care Testing

Others

By Country

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

List of players profiled in the report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Alere Inc.

Biomerieux

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Becton Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bayer AG

Sysmex Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

