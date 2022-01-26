Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market Scope and overview, To Develop with Increased Global Emphasis On Industrialization | Progressing at a CAGR of 29.3% During The Forecast Period

Glaucoma is an asymptomatic eye-related disorder that occurs due to the buildup of fluid pressure inside the eye. This leads to damage of the optic nerve in the eye, and is a hereditary disorder.

Immediate treatment of people suffering from glaucoma is essential as glaucoma in severe cases may result in loss of vision permanently. In addition, glaucoma is anticipated to be the leading cause of blindness among people in the age group of 60 years and above. The glaucoma surgeries comprise of non-invasive devices, invasive as well as minimally invasive devices to decrease the production of intraocular fluid, which is also known as aqueous humor.

The key factors that drive the market growth include increase in prevalence of glaucoma disease worldwide and growth in geriatric population. In addition, rise in demand for advanced ophthalmic devices supplement the market growth. The global glaucoma surgery devices market was valued at $353 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $2,143 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 29.3% from 2021 to 2026.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The glaucoma surgery devices market is segmented based on product, surgery type, end user, and region. Based on product, it is divided into glaucoma drainage devices, glaucoma laser devices, and implants & stents. Based on the surgery type, tit is bifurcated into conventional glaucoma surgeries, and minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries.

The end users are classified into eye hospitals, ophthalmology clinics, and outpatient surgical centers. The glaucoma drainage devices segment is growing at a fast pace, registering a CAGR of 29.7%. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In addition, glaucoma surgery devices are majorly incorporated in the eye hospitals, and thus this segment is projected to generate the highest revenue throughout the forecast period.

In the recent years, Asia-Pacific has witnessed rapid growth in the glaucoma surgery devices market, owing to steady increase in the prevalence of glaucoma in the Asian population. In addition, rise in the number of people suffering from primary angle-closure glaucoma in Japan, China, and South Korea supplement this growth further.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global glaucoma surgery devices market with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in products and surgery types globally.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Surgery Type

Conventional Glaucoma Surgeries

Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgeries

By Product

Glaucoma Drainage Devices

Glaucoma Laser Devices

Implants & Stents

By End User

Eye Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Outpatient Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Alcon, Inc. (Novartis AG)

Glaukos Corporation

New World Medical, Inc.

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

Abbott Medical Optics (Abbott Laboratories)

Johnson & Johnson

Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.)

Topcon Corporation

Lumenis Ltd.

Allergan Plc.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Nidek Co., Ltd.

HAAG-Streit Holding AG

Essilor International S.A.

Hoya Corporation

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Sonomed Escalon

HumanOptics AG

PhysIOL S.A.

Calhoun Vision Center

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

