Hemodialysis Catheter Market Scope and overview, 2022 Analysis & Forecast To 2031 By Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation

Hemodialysis catheter is a soft and flexible tube manufactured from a bio-compatible material such as silicone or polyurethane. It contains two types of lumens (flexible tubular passage) for exchange of blood, which are colored in red and blue for clear identification during dialysis process. The red colored lumen (atrial lumen) draws blood from patient and transfers it to the dialysis machine for filtration, the blue colored lumen (venous lumen) returns the blood to patient after filtration from dialysis machine.

The global hemodialysis catheters market was valued at $663 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $926 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Increase in number of patients suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and surge in prevalence of chronic kidney disorders (CKD) drive the growth of the hemodialysis catheter market. In addition, technological advancements in dialysis equipment and catheter technology are expected to fuel the market growth. However, limitations in medical reimbursement for dialysis procedures and low awareness about kidney-related disorders in underdeveloped countries hinder the market growth.

The hemodialysis catheters market is segmented based on product, tip configuration, material, end user, and geography. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into cuffed tunneled catheters, non-cuffed tunneled catheters and non-tunneled catheters. By material, the market is categorized into silicone, polyurethane. Depending on tip configuration, it is classified into step-tip catheters, split-tip catheters, and symmetric catheters. According to end user, it is fragmented into hospitals, clinics/dialysis centers and home dialysis. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Nipro Medical Corporation

Toray Medical Co. Ltd.

Baxter International Inc.

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.

NxStage Medical Inc.

Outset Medical, Inc.

Allmed Medical Corporation

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Cuffed tunneled

Non-cuffed tunneled

Non-tunneled

By Tip Configuration

Step-tip catheters

Split-tip catheters

Symmetric catheters

By Material

Silicone

polyurethane

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics/dialysis centers

Home dialysis

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

AngioDynamics Inc.

C. R Bard

Medical Components Inc.

Medtronic PLC.

Cook Medical

