Infant Incubator Market Scope and overview, Growth Study, Future Trends, Demands, and Top Players Data by Forecast to 2031

The infant incubator or neonatal incubator is a device that has a rigid box-like enclosure in which a preterm infant is kept. This device provides controlled environment for premature babies. Infant incubator is majorly of two types-neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) incubator and transport infant incubator. The NICU incubator includes a heating element, a water bath to add humidity, a fan for forced convection, an oxygen inlet, and access port for nursing care. Whereas, transport infant incubator is used to transfer baby to different rooms of a hospital or even outside during an emergency.

The global infant incubator market accounted for $268 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $401 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021-2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Growth in premature infant deaths due to various causes such as neonatal hypothermia, breathing difficulties, and other diseases increase the demand of infant incubators as they provide controlled environment for infant survival. In addition, the rise in birth rate of preterm infants owing to unhealthy lifestyle habits such as smoking & drinking, growth in pregnancy problems is expected to boost the growth of the infant incubator market. However, the high cost of infant incubators and the minimal availability of these infant incubators especially in the underdeveloped and few developing countries impede the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in neonatal care devices is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market.

The report segments the infant incubator market based on product, application, and end user. In terms of products, the market is segmented into transport infant incubator and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) incubator. On the basis of application, the market is classified into neonatal hypothermia, lower birth weight, genetic defects, and others. Based on end user, the market is categorized into pediatric hospitals, birthing centers, neonatal intensive care units, and others.

By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the highest share in the infant incubator market in 2016, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to the presence of well-established neonatal care technology infrastructure in the region.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, owing to the rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, rise in awareness regarding premature infant care, and high prevalence of preterm births.

The key players of the infant incubator market are majorly engaged in acquisition and expansion as their key strategies to bring innovation to neonatal care modalities. For instance, in March 2017, GE healthcare expanded its maternal-infant care business by the acquisition of Monica Healthcare, a monitoring technology company based in the UK.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global infant incubator market and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Extensive analysis of the market based on product assists to understand the trends in the industry.

Key market players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Transport Infant Incubator

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Incubator

By Application

Neonatal hypothermia

Lower birth weight

Genetic defects

Others

By End User

Pediatric Hospitals

Birthing Centers

Neonatal Intensive Care Units

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

General Electric Company

Atom Medical Corporation

Natus Medical Incorporated

Bistos Co., Ltd.

Medicor Elektronika Zrt.

Fanem Ltd

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc

Phoenix Medical Systems

Dragerwerk AG

Cobams plc

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Ginevr Limited

Ertunc Ozcan Inc.

Olidef

JW Medical LLC

PT. Fyrom International,

Beijing Julongsanyou Technology CO., Ltd.

Mediprema SAS

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

