Medical Imaging Reagents Market Scope and overview, Growth, Opportunities, Key Players & Forecast Outlook 2031

Medical imaging reagents are chemicals used in imaging and detection technologies to visualize organs or structures. These reagents enable physicians to diagnose and detect diseases, thus playing a vital role in the healthcare and medical industry. The modern approach involves using these reagents in animal research before their reaction can be evaluated on humans. These reagents have addressed the increasing need for better therapeutics as they assist in detecting changes at the molecular level with the aid of X-ray and ultrasound.

The global medical imaging reagents market was valued at $10,772 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $18,587 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The global medical imaging reagents market is driven by rise in cases of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, increase in technological advancements, and high unmet medical and diagnostic imaging procedure needs. In addition, rise in geriatric population, increase in expenditure on healthcare, and growth in demand for effective procedures and safe medication are expected to fuel the market growth. However, lack of reagent suppliers and strict government regulations restrict this growth in developing regions.

The global medical imaging reagents market is segmented based on class, technology, application, and geography. Based on class, it is divided into contrast reagents, optical reagents, and nuclear reagents. The technology segment includes nanoparticles, fluorescent dyes & probes, radiopharmaceuticals, fluorescent proteins, and quantum dots. Based on application, the market is categorized into diagnostics, drug discovery & development, and R&D. Based on geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



KEY PLAYERS PROFILED



Bracco Imaging SpA

Bayer Healthcare AG

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck

Philips Healthcare

Shimadzu Corporation

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Class

Contrast Reagents

Optical Reagents

Nuclear Reagents

By Technology

Nanoparticles

Fluorescent Dyes & Probes

Radiopharmaceuticals

Fluorescent Proteins

Quantum Dots

By Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

R&D

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Republic of South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

The other players of the dialysis market include (companies not profiled in the report):

Guerbet Group

Daiichi Sankyo

nanoPET Pharma GmbH

Subhra Pharma Private Limited

CMC Contrast AB

