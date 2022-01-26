Drug Screening Market Scope and overview, with the Highest growth in the near future by leading key players

Drug screening is a type of test carried out to determine an individual’s scope and degree of drug abuse. The global drug screening market is expected to reach $9,447 million in 2026 from $5,214 million in 2020 registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2026.

Drug testing is mandated imperative by many organizations and institutes to maintain an addiction free and sober workforce. Healthy and sober workforce helps maintain high productivity and a proper work environment. Special rules are issued by government regarding use of drug abuse in public places such as railway stations, airports etc. to ensure safety of local population. Use of performance enhancement drugs often termed as ?doping’ is increasing problem in professional sports which is regulated by international sports organizations by establishing rules and prohibiting drugs.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Technological advancements in drug screening devices and upsurge in applications of these devices in market drives the drugs screening market. Moreover, increase in alcohol consumption and illicit use of prescribed drugs by ageing population, increase in government funding for drug testing programs augment market growth.

However, the fact that drug testing is considered as a violation right in some countries, precision and accuracy issues regarding breath analyzers, ban on alcohol consumption in various countries restrain the market growth. The use of advanced technology in the drug testing devices and untapped emerging economies offer lucrative opportunities for the market players.

The global drug screening market is segmented based on equipment and services, sample type, end user, and geography. Based on equipment and services, the market is segmented into equipment, rapid testing devices, consumables and laboratory services.

Equipment segment is further bifurcated by type into immunoassay analyzers, chromatography instruments and breath analyzers. Breath analyzer are further divided into fuel cell analyzers, semiconductor analyzers and other devices. Rapid testing devices are divided into oral fluid testing devices and urine testing devices. Consumables segment is further bifurcated into assay kits, calibrators and controls, samples collection cups and other materials such as gloves, cotton swabs, syringes and others.

Based on sample type, this market is bifurcated into urine, oral fluid/saliva, breath, hair and others (blood and sweat). Urine sample test is widely used as this sample can be collected without causing any pain to the patient and is one of the most convenient detection method. Thus, urine sample screening tests held a major share in this segment in the year 2015 and this trend is likely to continue over the forecast period. Hair sample is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR and is the fastest growing segment in drug screening market.

Geographically, this market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in the drug screening market in 2015, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the higher buying power, availability, and applications that favor the utilization of drug screening in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with significant growth potential, owing to the improvement in R&D facilities, available disposable income, and rapidly developing economic conditions.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global drug screening market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities is discussed.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand competitive outlook of the market.

Porters Five Forces model interprets the bargaining power of suppliers & buyers, threat of new entrants & substitutes, and competition among the key players.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Alere, Inc.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGAA

Abbott Laboratories

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Biorad Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Express Diagnostics International Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Product & Service

Equipment

Immunoassay Analyzers

Chromatography Instruments

Breath Analyzers

Fuel Cell Breathlyzers

Semiconductor Breathlyzers

Other Devices

Rapid Testing Devices

Urine Testing Devices

Urine Testing Cups

Dip Cards

Cassettes

Oral Fluid Testing Devices

Consumables

Assay Kits

Sample Collection Cups

Calibrators and Controls

Others

Laboratory Services

By Sample Type

Urine Sample

Breath Sample

Oral Fluid Sample

Hair Sample

Others (Blood and Sweat Samples)

By End User

Workplace and Schools

Drug Testing Laboratories

Criminal Justice System & Law Enforcement Agencies

Hospitals

Drug Treatment Centers

Pain Management Centers

Personal Users

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

BioMerieux

Shimadzu

CannAmm Occupational Testing Services

Agilent Technologies

DiaSorin

Eiken

Merck

Fujirebio

Synergy Health PL.

