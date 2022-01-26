Automatic Pill Dispenser Machine Market Scope and overview, Expected to Boost Moderately over 2031

Automatic pill dispenser machines are designed to ease the work load of pharmacist, doctor, nurse, patients, and caretakers, by enabling medication counting, medicine management, and dispensing and inventory control. These devices support minimization of prescription errors that lead to fatal injury or death and ensure patient safety.

The global automatic pill dispenser machine market accounted for $1,755 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $3,023 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8% during the analysis period of 2021-2026.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years.

Increase in healthcare awareness, rapid growth of infections & chronic diseases such as diabetes, asthma, blood pressure, & others, and a rise in the geriatric population primarily drive the automatic pill dispenser machine market. The rise in need for self-care and home-based treatments due to hectic lifestyles and to reduce prescription & dispensing errors fuel the market growth.

Furthermore, growth in healthcare expenditure and technological advancement for workflow optimization in hospitals and other healthcare centers drive the market growth. However, high installation cost of some of these systems and significant levels of government rules & regulations associated with production and sale of automatic pill dispenser machine limit the growth of the market. Ongoing R&D in the field of automatic pill dispenser machine is anticipated to create new opportunities during the forecast period.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into centralized automated dispensing systems and decentralized automated dispensing systems. Based on application, the market is classified into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and home healthcare. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global automatic pill dispenser machine market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

The report provides a quantitative analysis to help stakeholders capitalize on prevailing market opportunities from 2017 to 2023 in terms of value.

Extensive analysis of different segments helps understand various products of the market.

Key players are profiled and their strategies thoroughly analyzed, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cerner Corporation

Capsa Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

Omnicell Inc.

ScriptPro LLC

Swisslog Holdings AG

Talyst, Inc.

Yuyama Co., Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Centralized Automated Dispensing Systems

Robots/Robotic Automated Dispensing Systems

Carousels

Decentralized Automated Dispensing Systems

Pharmacy-Based Automated Dispensing Systems

Ward-Based Automated Dispensing Systems

Automated Unit Dose Dispensing Systems

By Application

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Home Healthcare

By Indication

Dementia

Old age

Visual Impairment

Physical Disability

Parkinson’s Disease

Mental Health excluding dementia

Learning difficulties

Others

By Age-group

18-64 Years

65-74 Years

75-84 Years

85 Years and Above

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

The Middle East

Africa

The other players operating in the automatic pill dispenser machine market include (companies not profiled in the report):

Illinois Tool Works

Pearson Medical Technologies

Accu-Chart Plus Healthcare System

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Meditech

Constellation Software Inc.

Optum Inc.

