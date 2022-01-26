Operating Room Equipment Market Scope and overview, Is Projected To Expand At A Healthy Growth Rate By 2031

In medical settings, the operating room (OR) is a facility wherein surgical interventions and procedures are performed on patients to treat various pathological and physiological conditions. The OR acts as a safe, inert, and sterile environment to perform surgeries. Therefore, it is vital that sound equipment are provided, which lead to successful surgical interventions.

The operating room equipment has evolved tremendously in the past decade, improved equipment such as surgical navigation systems have greatly streamlined OR procedures. The global operating room market accounted for $24,192 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach at $33,308 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2026.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global operating room market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Surge in number of hospitals, increased investment in OR equipment, and rise in global geriatric population supplement market growth. Furthermore, growth in regulatory approvals for different OR equipment along with rise in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries boosts the market. However, high costs associated with OR equipment and unfavorable healthcare reforms in the U.S. impede the growth of the market. Untapped potential of emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the key market players during the forecast period.

The operating room equipment market is segmented based on type, end user, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into anesthesia machines, electrosurgical devices, multi-parameter patient monitors, surgical imaging devices, operating tables, operating room lights, and surgical navigation systems. The multiparameter patient monitors are further classified into high, medium, and low acuity multi-parameter patient monitors. Similarly, the surgical imaging devices are further categorized into mobile C-arm and mini C-arm. The operating tables are further subdivided into general operating tables and specialty operating tables. The operating lights are segmented into traditional lights and LED lights. On the basis of end user, the market is classified into hospitals, outpatient facilities, and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on application assists to understand the trends in the industry.

Key market players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Steris Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Getinge Group

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

General Electric Company

Medtronic, plc

Mizuho SOI

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Anesthesia Machines

Electrosurgical Devices

Multi-Parameter Patient Monitors

High Acuity

Medium Acuity

Low Acuity

Surgical Imaging Devices

Mobile C-Arms

Mini C-Arms

Operating Tables

General Operating Tables

Specialty Operating Tables

Operating Room Lights

Traditional Lights

LED Lights

Surgical Navigation Systems

By End User

Hospitals

Outpatient Facilities

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Olympus

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Arthrex, Inc.

Siemens AG

Smith & Nephew plc

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

