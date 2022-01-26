Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Scope and overview, Global Demand, Sales, Consumption and Forecasts to 2031

Electrocardiograph (ECG) devices are used to record the heart activities through electric signals and are amplified on the ECG monitor. ECG devices are essentially adopted across various medical set ups to diagnose different types of heart diseases and arrhythmias in people, thereby assisting the appropriate therapy for cardiovascular diseases (CVD) patients. The key factors that drive the market growth include increase in number of CVD patients across the globe and rise in demand for portable diagnostic as well monitoring systems. In addition, increase in old age population globally, and favorable government regulations regarding the ECG devices supplement the market growth.

The global ECG market was valued at $4,516 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $6,637 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The global ECG market is segmented on the basis of product, lead type, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into resting ECG, stress ECG, and holter monitors (wired and wireless holter monitors). Based on lead type, the market is classified into single lead, 3-6 lead, and 12-lead. Based on end user, it is categorized into hospitals & clinics, home settings & ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and others. The holter monitor segment is growing at a fast pace, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2017 to 2023. In addition, ECG devices are highly incorporated in the hospitals & clinics, and has generated the highest revenue in this segment throughout the forecast period.

By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In the recent years, Asia-Pacific has witnessed rapid growth in the ECG market. India and China are the major contributors to the robust growth of Asia-Pacific ECG market owing to their high population density along with increase in healthcare expenditure.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Resting ECG

Stress ECG

Holter Monitors

Wired Holter Monitors

Wireless Holter Monitors

By Lead Type

Single Lead

3-6 Lead

12-Lead

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Settings & Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Malaysia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

Royal Philips Healthcare (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Schiller AG

Opto Circuits Limited

OSI Systems Fukuda Denshi Co Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

Mindray Medical International Limited

Medtronic

Mortara Instrument, Inc.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.

Welch Allyn

Compumed Inc.

Cardionet Inc.

Bionet

Cardiac Science

Midmark Corporation

AMEDTEC Medizintechnik Aue GmbH

BPL Medical Technologies

