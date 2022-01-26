Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Scope and overview, Global Demand, Sales, Consumption and Forecasts to 2031

Electrocardiograph (ECG) devices are used to record the heart activities through electric signals and are amplified on the ECG monitor. ECG devices are essentially adopted across various medical set ups to diagnose different types of heart diseases and arrhythmias in people, thereby assisting the appropriate therapy for cardiovascular diseases (CVD) patients. The key factors that drive the market growth include increase in number of CVD patients across the globe and rise in demand for portable diagnostic as well monitoring systems. In addition, increase in old age population globally, and favorable government regulations regarding the ECG devices supplement the market growth.
The global ECG market was valued at $4,516 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $6,637 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2026.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.
This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.
The global ECG market is segmented on the basis of product, lead type, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into resting ECG, stress ECG, and holter monitors (wired and wireless holter monitors). Based on lead type, the market is classified into single lead, 3-6 lead, and 12-lead. Based on end user, it is categorized into hospitals & clinics, home settings & ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and others. The holter monitor segment is growing at a fast pace, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2017 to 2023. In addition, ECG devices are highly incorporated in the hospitals & clinics, and has generated the highest revenue in this segment throughout the forecast period.
By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In the recent years, Asia-Pacific has witnessed rapid growth in the ECG market. India and China are the major contributors to the robust growth of Asia-Pacific ECG market owing to their high population density along with increase in healthcare expenditure.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Product
Resting ECG
Stress ECG
Holter Monitors
Wired Holter Monitors
Wireless Holter Monitors
By Lead Type
Single Lead
3-6 Lead
12-Lead
By End User
Hospitals & Clinics
Home Settings & Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Malaysia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
Rest of LAMEA
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)
Royal Philips Healthcare (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)
Nihon Kohden Corporation
Schiller AG
Opto Circuits Limited
OSI Systems Fukuda Denshi Co Ltd.
Johnson and Johnson
Mindray Medical International Limited
Medtronic
Mortara Instrument, Inc.
The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)
Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.
Welch Allyn
Compumed Inc.
Cardionet Inc.
Bionet
Cardiac Science
Midmark Corporation
AMEDTEC Medizintechnik Aue GmbH
BPL Medical Technologies
Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business:
