Taiwan’s KMT opposition opens US office on Pennsylvania Avenue

The KMT's new Washington, D.C. office is located between Congress and the White House. The KMT's new Washington, D.C. office is located between Congress and the White House. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) opened its liaison office in the United States on Washington, D.C.’s Pennsylvania Avenue, the same street as the White House, reports said Wednesday (Jan. 26).

The party presented the details of its new office at a news conference in Taipei, CNA reported. The U.S. address is 601 Pennsylvania Avenue, while the White House is located at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The launch of the new office, which had been discussed for months, marks the return of the party’s “pragmatic diplomacy” to the U.S. capital, the KMT said. However, a schedule for a U.S. visit by party chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) had not been finalized yet due to the changing COVID-19 situation.

Located between the Capitol Building and the White House, having lunch or dinner in the area, one could see and meet members of the U.S. Congress and their aides, according to KMT officials.

The party had already operated an office in Washington, D.C. during a previous stint in opposition, from 2004 to 2008, but it shuttered the center after its candidate Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) was elected president in 2008.