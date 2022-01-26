Ex-boyfriend of Taiwanese lawmaker charged with committing eight crimes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei District Prosecutors Office on Tuesday (Jan. 25) indicted Raphael Lin (林秉樞), former boyfriend of Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜), on eight charges after having concluded its investigation into the domestic violence allegations Kao made against Lin.

According to the indictment, Lin allegedly abused Kao and attempted to restrain her against her will in a room at the Grand Forward Hotel in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) on Nov. 11 and 12 last year, CNA reported. During the period, even though Lin agreed on letting Kao leave, so she could sign in at the legislature, he told her to stay in touch at all times, send him taxi ride records, and return right away after work, per CNA.

Lin also forced his former girlfriend to kneel down in the hall where a memorial service was being held for his deceased mother before pressing her head down, pushing her over to a sofa in the hall and pulling her hat and mask off, CNA reported, citing the indictment.

Kao filed a report against her boyfriend at a police station shortly after her domestic violence allegations were reported by the media on Nov. 30. On Dec. 1, police arrested Lin at the hotel, and on Dec. 2 the court approved prosecutors’ request to detain Lin and hold him incommunicado, per CNA.

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged Lin with committing eight criminal offenses in connection to the domestic violence allegations, including harming an individual and restraining a person against their will.