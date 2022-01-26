Taipei 101 closes after COVID case visits Louis Vuitton pop-up store

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei 101 shopping mall was closed Wednesday (Jan. 26) after reports a COVID-19 patient visited a Louis Vuitton pop-up store, while entertainers who visited the shop or attended separate Prada news conferences also underwent testing.

On Jan. 21, Louis Vuitton inaugurated a pop-up store promoting a men’s collection at a plaza on the fourth floor of the iconic building, CNA reported. Nine celebrities, including actor Chen Bolin (陳柏霖), violinist Richard Lee (李齊), and Olympic gymnastics silver medalist Lee Chih-kai (李智凱) attended the event.

However, the authorities told Taipei 101 a magazine editor who was later confirmed as a COVID case had also been present. The building’s shopping mall stayed closed for one day Wednesday, while representatives for the celebrities said they had tested negative, while emphasizing the stars had been wearing masks throughout the event.

Another luxury fashion brand, Prada, also saw events hit by the presence of a COVID case, according to a CNA report. The individual attended news conferences on Jan. 16 and Jan. 20 where singers Eric Chou (周興哲), Yoga Lin (林宥嘉), Yellow (黃宣), and ØZI had been invited. The entertainers and their entourages took COVID tests after they had been informed by the Italian fashion label Tuesday (Jan. 25), with most of them testing negative, while others are still waiting for results, according to their representatives.