Taiwan reports 46 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Jan. 26) announced 46 local COVID cases.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 46 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 851.

Local cases

Chen said the local cases include 24 males and 22 females ranging from under 5 years old to their 70s. Of these 46 cases, 29 were reported in Taoyuan, 12 in Kaohsiung, 3 in New Taipei, and 2 in Yilan.

There were 14 cases tied to the Askey Computer Corp. (亞旭電腦) in the Farglory Free Trade Zone, including seven Taiwanese citizens and seven foreign migrant workers. The 12 cases in Kaohsiung are tied to a cluster infection that broke out among ship repair workers in the Port of Kaohsiung.

Imported cases

The 46 imported cases include 27 males and 19 females ranging in age from under 5 years old to their 60s. Of these, 25 tested positive upon arrival at the airport, while 21 tested positive during quarantine.

Between Jan. 9 and 25, they arrived in Taiwan from the U.S. (9 cases), the U.K., Canada, the Netherlands, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, France, China, Sweden, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Singapore. The country of origin for 23 cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 5,542,669 COVID tests, with 5,523,800 coming back negative. Of the 18,503 confirmed cases, 3,475 were imported, 14,974 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 122 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. To date, 851 individuals have succumbed to the disease.