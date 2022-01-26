Alexa
Castaneda, Freeman lift Akron over Cent. Michigan 60-56

By Associated Press
2022/01/26 12:32
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Xavier Castaneda and Enrique Freeman scored 16 points apiece as Akron narrowly defeated Central Michigan 60-56 on Tuesday night.

Ali Ali added 15 points for the Zips (13-5, 6-2 Mid-American Conference). Freeman also had 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Central Michigan scored 24 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Cameron Healy had 18 points for the Chippewas (2-13, 1-3). Ralph Bissainthe added 11 points and seven rebounds. Nicolas Pavrette had four blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-26 15:03 GMT+08:00

