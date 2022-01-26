Taiwan receives over 1.5 million Moderna vaccine doses

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A shipment of over 1.5 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday (Jan. 25).

The 1,512,100 doses arrived at Taoyuan International Airport on China Airlines Flight CI-161 from Incheon, South Korea, at 1:36 p.m., according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). After the doses cleared customs, they were transported to the cargo terminal and loaded onto cold chain trucks for delivery to designated cold storage sites, according to CNA.

After the doses will be available for use after they are tested and lot release procedures completed, the CECC said. This latest shipment will expire on April 23.

Taiwan signed a deal with Moderna in July 2021 to purchase 35 million doses for 2022-2023. Of these, 20 million are slated to be delivered this year, according to the CECC.

To date, 81.26% of Taiwanese have had at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, while 73.8% have received two doses and 17.97% have gotten a booster dose.