Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan receives over 1.5 million Moderna vaccine doses

Latest shipment of Moderna COVID vaccines good until April 23

  112
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/26 12:48
Moderna doses being unloaded from China Airlines plane. (CNA photo)

Moderna doses being unloaded from China Airlines plane. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A shipment of over 1.5 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday (Jan. 25).

The 1,512,100 doses arrived at Taoyuan International Airport on China Airlines Flight CI-161 from Incheon, South Korea, at 1:36 p.m., according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). After the doses cleared customs, they were transported to the cargo terminal and loaded onto cold chain trucks for delivery to designated cold storage sites, according to CNA.

After the doses will be available for use after they are tested and lot release procedures completed, the CECC said. This latest shipment will expire on April 23.

Taiwan signed a deal with Moderna in July 2021 to purchase 35 million doses for 2022-2023. Of these, 20 million are slated to be delivered this year, according to the CECC.

To date, 81.26% of Taiwanese have had at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, while 73.8% have received two doses and 17.97% have gotten a booster dose.
TAG: Moderna
covid vaccine
booster dose
Moderna
COVID booster

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan-made Medigen booster can protect against Omicron
Taiwan-made Medigen booster can protect against Omicron
2022/01/25 13:34
Taiwan launches COVID vaccine booster campaign
Taiwan launches COVID vaccine booster campaign
2022/01/15 18:57
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
2022/01/14 16:26
Taiwan urges booster for all adults 3 months after receiving 2nd vaccine dose
Taiwan urges booster for all adults 3 months after receiving 2nd vaccine dose
2022/01/07 15:38
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
Taiwan set to shorten interval for booster to 3 months due to Omicron
2022/01/07 12:09

Updated : 2022-01-26 13:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
COVID cluster infection at Taiwan's Askey swells to 100
COVID cluster infection at Taiwan's Askey swells to 100
39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan’s Tainan to give away new condos in shopping festival lottery
Taiwan’s Tainan to give away new condos in shopping festival lottery
Taipei man scammed by 'female' online 'friend' who turns out to be male
Taipei man scammed by 'female' online 'friend' who turns out to be male
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
"