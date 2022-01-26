Find the latest information from Japan! In anticipation of the tourism resumption in the future, JNTO has begun to expand the contents of its website

Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) has begun to expand the contents of its website in anticipation of Japan tourism resumption in the future and for the coming 50th anniversary that celebrate the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Vietnam in 2023.

As a first step, JNTO will open a new page on its official website (https://www.japan.travel/vi/vn/) to consolidate information related to the new coronavirus and to introduce ways to enjoy traveling in Japan in this age.

We will continue to add popular contents for Vietnamese travelers on a regular basis, so stay tuned!





HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 26 January 2022 - While the effects of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) are still all over the world, Japanese government is now advancing more flexible measures against it such as through easing of its border measures.





【Website】

URL: https://www.japan.travel/vi/vn/practical-coronavirus-information





Based on such measures, JNTO has released a new page that summarizes information related to the situation of COVID-19 and its countermeasures provided by related ministries and tourism agencies. In addition, JNTO has launched a new page to introduce countermeasures by tourism regions and other organizations in Japan in/With COVID-19 era, as well as to introduce recommended sightseeing spots that meet the new needs of tourists. JNTO will provide useful information in hope that tourists can enjoy their trip to Japan with peace of mind when tourism resumes in the future.





This website page is intended to be actively used by not only travelers, but also by travel agencies and media. JNTO will also continue to actively disseminate information through official Facebook account (camnhannhatban) and Instagram (visitjapan_vn), so please stay tuned!

[New contents] (plan)

February 2022; "Encounter with Matcha", "Snow Festival in Tohoku and Japanese Winter".

March 2022; "Shopping at Duty Free Shops", "Japanese Universities as Tourist Attractions", "Beautiful Japanese Cherry Blossoms".

[For travel agencies, media and other corporations]

To link to the above page, please contact the address below to get a dedicated banner.

To receive JNTO's monthly newsletter(Vietnamese), which provides the latest information on tourism in Japan, please contact the address below.



