Rollins scores 25 to lead Toledo over Buffalo 86-75

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ryan Rollins had 25 points and 11 rebounds as Toledo extended its win streak to seven games, beating Buffalo 86-75 on Tuesday night.

Rollins shot 13 for 16 from the line. Setric Millner Jr. had 13 points for Toledo (16-4, 8-1 Mid-American Conference). JT Shumate added 13 points and three blocks. Ra'Heim Moss had 12 points and six assists.

Jeenathan Williams had 24 points for the Bulls (10-7, 4-3), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Ronaldo Segu added 11 points. Josh Mballa had 11 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

