Meeks scores with 1.1 left, Charleston beats William & Mary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — John Meeks made a baseline jumper with 1.1 seconds remaining to give College of Charleston a 74-73 win over William & Mary on Tuesday night.

Reyne Smith had a season-high 25 points that included a 3-pointer with 1:02 remaining to give Charleston a 72-69 lead.

Brenden Tucker added 12 points for College of Charleston (10-8, 2-4 Colonial Athletic Association). Meeks finished with 11 points.

Brandon Carroll had 16 points, nine rebounds, six steals and five blocks for the Tribe (4-16, 3-4). Ben Wright added 13 points. Yuri Covington had 13 points and eight rebounds.

William & Mary trailed 63-50 with about eight minutes to play yet tied it three times in the closing minutes. The Tribe took their only lead after halftime, 73-72, on Wright’s layup with nine seconds remaining.

