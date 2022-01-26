Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan VP stays night in US, meets with officials

Lai Ching-te stops over in LA, meets with AIT chairman in person and members of Congress virtually

  248
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/26 12:15
(Twitter, Lai Ching-te photo)

(Twitter, Lai Ching-te photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) was received by the top Taiwanese envoy to the U.S. and American Institute Taiwan Chair James Moriaty during a stopover in Los Angeles Tuesday (Jan. 25) before the final leg of his trip to Honduras to attend the inauguration of the ally's new president.

Upon the arrival of Lai's delegation at 6:30 a.m., Representative Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) and Moriaty boarded the plane to have an exchange with the vice president. Upon disembarking, Lai was greeted by Maria Fernanda Rivera, consul general of Honduras in Los Angeles.

The delegation was later escorted to a hotel downtown. Lai posted a tweet while en route to his accommodations:

The delegation was greeted outside the hotel by hundreds of Taiwanese and Taiwanese Americans and briefly interacted with the cheering crowd. Lai thanked those gathered for their relentless efforts to promote bilateral relations as well as speak up for Taiwan on the international stage. The team stayed overnight at the Hilton Universal City Hotel.

Starting from 9 a.m. that morning, Lai was scheduled to talk to American politicians in seven online meetings, including a videoconference with 17 members of Congress. CNA reported that Lai was joined virtually by Senator Ed Markey, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia and the Pacific; Representative Mark Takano; Taiwanese American Representative Ted Lieu; Representative Judy Chu; and Representative Young Kim.

The U.S. State Department previously described Lai's brief stay in the country as personal and unofficial.

Lai was expected to depart on Wednesday (Jan. 26) at 6:30 a.m. local time and arrive in Honduras at 2:30 p.m. after a six-hour flight. The vice president will attend the inauguration of President-elect Xiomara Castro on Thursday (Jan. 27).
Lai Ching-te
Honduras
Hsiao Bi-khim
James Moriarty
AIT
vice president
Xiomara Castro
Taiwan-US relations
Taiwan-Honduras relations
Taiwan ally

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan VP departs for Honduras to attend presidential inauguration
Taiwan VP departs for Honduras to attend presidential inauguration
2022/01/25 13:41
US diplomats suggest caving to China on Taiwan office name in Lithuania
US diplomats suggest caving to China on Taiwan office name in Lithuania
2022/01/21 12:06
US lawmakers call on Kamala Harris to meet with Taiwan counterpart
US lawmakers call on Kamala Harris to meet with Taiwan counterpart
2022/01/21 11:46
Taiwan’s VP Lai to be picked up from US airport by AIT Chairperson
Taiwan’s VP Lai to be picked up from US airport by AIT Chairperson
2022/01/21 11:11
Taiwan's VP Lai to make stopover in US on way to Honduras
Taiwan's VP Lai to make stopover in US on way to Honduras
2022/01/20 14:55